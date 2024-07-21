If you walked out of Sinners with your jaw on the floor, you’re definitely not alone. From juke joint party to bloodthirsty immortals and a music-powered spiritual awakening, the Warner Bros. film did the most—and we mean that in the best way. The Ryan Coogler film, in his latest collaboration with Michael B. Jordan, also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Delroy Lindo and Li Jun Li.

Now that the dust (and blood) has settled, we’re unpacking who lived, who died, and how that mid-credits scene cracked open the door to a possible sequel. Let’s get into it.

What’s the plot of ‘Sinners’?

The movie takes place over one day and the next morning in a Mississippi community as two twins, Elijah “Smoke” Moore and Elias “Stack” Moore (both played by Jordan), return home, where they are planning to start a juke joint with money they took as gangsters back in Chicago, where they were based after serving in World War I. They buy an old mill from a man who is clearly racist but says the Ku Klux Klan won’t be around.

Putting the event together involves the community, and the Smoke Stack twins use all of their connections. They have their young cousin Sammie (Caton), who wants to be a blues musician, much to the chagrin of his preacher father, set to perform. Annie (Mosaku), Smoke’s ex-lover who also had a child with him that died, is also recruited to help out with the party. Annie practices Hoodoo. The twins also tap local musician Delta Slim (Lindo), local Chinese shopkeepers Grace and Bo (Li and Yao), and Cornbread (Miller), who will work the door.

A singer named Pearline (Lawson), who catches the eye of Sammie, also plans to attend, as does Mary (Steinfeld), Stack’s ex-lover who passes for white but is one-eighth Black. She is upset with not just Stack, but both of the twins as her mother cared for them like they were her own after their mother died. Mary also feels that Stack left her when they went to Chicago, but he says he did so to protect her because they could never be together since she is deemed white by society. Meanwhile, Annie and Smoke have disagreements when talking about their late child, as well as Annie’s Hoodoo practice, which Annie says is what kept him and Stack safe when they left.

Danger looms as the party kicks off

With the party set to begin, a hundreds-of-years-old vampire named Remmick (O’Connell) starts to wreak havoc in the surrounding areas. Some Choctaw vampire hunters are on his heels, and he escapes into the home of a Ku Klux Klan–affiliated couple, Bert and Joan, who let him in.

The couple disregards the warning of the Choctaw, and Remmick ends up turning the couple into vampires. The three vampires then head to the party, as Remmick is drawn there due to Sammie’s music. Sammie performs at the party, and his music summons generations of music spirits from Black and underrepresented peoples. This bridge between life and death lures Remmick to the mill. Remmick, Bert (Peter Dreimanis) and Joan (Lola Kirke) arrive at the party and are willing to pay to get in and also say they can perform. The twins turn them away, but Mary says that they could use the money. She goes outside to talk to them, and then she is bitten and becomes a vampire.

Vampires are unleashed at the party

After being turned by Remmick, she then goes and has sex with Stack and then bites him and turns him. Smoke finds them and shoots at her, but she escapes. While outside, Cornbread is also bitten and turned by Remmick. Everyone begins to leave the party after realizing something strange has happened with Stack. Stack, who is stuck in the room where he was turned by Mary, tries to get out by convincing Smoke that it’s really him, but Annie says that is no longer his brother. The folks left in the building now are the survivors—Smoke, Annie, Sammie, Pearline, Delta Slim and Grace, who is freaking out because Bo is outside.

Annie keeps Stack at bay with pickled garlic juice and tells the others that the vampires can only come in if they are invited, and that they can stop them with garlic, wooden stakes and sunlight. Remmick, from the outside, tries to convince Sammie that when they are turned, they will be immortal and also can escape racism, using his struggles as an Irish person to relate to the Black community. He also applauds Sammie for how he can summon people through his music. He also tells them that the KKK is planning to attack the bar anyway (remember the man who sold them the the mill…yeah he can’t be trusted), so it would be hard for them to make it out alive. Remmick, with Bo, threatens Bo and Grace’s daughter, and this makes her try to invite the vampires in, because Remmick claimed that they would go into town and get her daughter.

Who dies at the end of ‘Sinners’ and who survived?

The rest of the survivors prepare for a bloody battle. They kill a lot of the vampires, but it results in the deaths of Annie, Delta Slim and Grace. Smoke had to kill Annie himself after she was bitten. After witnessing Annie’s death, Mary appears distraught and leaves the scene. Pearline and Sammie take on Remmick, but she gets bitten and dies. Smoke then fights Stack, but we don’t see Smoke kill his brother—he just appears to flee like Mary did. Also, Stack can’t bite Smoke due to the bag Annie had given Smoke years ago for protection. Sammie escapes outside and continues to face off with Remmick, as Remmick tries to drown him. Sammie then hits Remmick over the head with his guitar, and Smoke comes in and pierces him with a stake, killing him. Smoke and Sammie see sunlight and it is all over… at least for the supernatural aspect. Smoke tells Sammie to rush home, and he stays at the juke joint as the KKK is set to appear, and gathers all of his weapons and faces off with them, killing them all. However, he is also wounded in the process and dies, but sees a vision of Annie and their daughter. We return to the scene at the beginning of the movie where Sammie comes home to his father’s church and his father continues to ask him to leave secular music behind, but he leaves with his guitar.

What happens in the mid-credits scene of ‘Sinners’ and how does it set up a sequel?

The mid-credits scene takes place 60 years later in 1992, and Sammie (now played by Buddy Guy), has become an acclaimed blues musician based in Chicago. He is visited by Stack and Mary (dressed to the 9s in ’90s attire), who, having escaped the juke joint bloodbath, are still alive, vampires and immortal. Stack then revisits that night, stating that Smoke allowed him to live 60 years ago, only if he would let Sammie go free so he could live his life, and Stack obliged. Stack and Mary then offer to turn Sammie, who is now old in age, to become immortal. He passes on their offer. Stack then asks Sammie to play a song for them. After this, he tells Stack that that day, before the sun went down, was the best day of his life. Stack agrees, and says that he feels this way too, because it was the last time that he saw his brother, the last time he saw the sun, and the only time that he’s felt truly free.

With Mary and Stack in the ’90s, and presumably still living today, the story plants the seeds of sequel potential, whether it explores the two in this decade or others.

What happens in the post-credits scene of ‘Sinners’?

The post-credits scene sees Sammie (from earlier in the film, not the mid-credits version) performing “This Little Light of Mine.”