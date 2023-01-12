The long-awaited and highly-anticipated second trailer for Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s film Sinners is here! It’s every bit as explosive as you expected, and then some.

The film stars Jordan as twins in the Jim Crow South who try to start over, but an evil force comes into their town to take over. However, it’s not without a fight from the townspeople.

According to the official description, “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even grater evil is waiting to welcome them back.” The description includes a quote from the film, “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

As reported previously, that evil happens to involve vampires. The story merges vampiric allure with the new wave of horror films starring Black and PoC actors, giving a brand new look at vampire lore.

Along with Jordan, the film also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Delroy Lindo, and Li Jun Li.

Ryan Coogler calls his new film “genre-fluid” and it is inspired by some of his own personal/family history

During a press conference ahead of the trailer’s release, Coogler called the film “genre-fluid.”

“The film is very genre-fluid,” he said. “It switches in and out of a lot of different genres. Yes, vampires are an element, but it’s not the only supernatural element in the movie. The film is about more than just that.”

He also called it his most personal film yet. He felt he was able to process the death of one of his uncles, James, with the project and the late family member influenced this work.

The director explained, “He actually passed away while I was in post-production on Creed, and he was from another time in Mississippi, and he wouldn’t really talk about Mississippi unless he was listening to blues, unless he had a sip of Old Taylor Whiskey,” Coogler said. “Then he would reminisce. I miss him profoundly. With this film, I got a chance to dig into my own ancestral history here in the states, not dissimilar to what I was doing with the Panther films with generational ancestry.”

When does ‘Sinners’ hit theaters?

Coogler produces via his Proximity Media with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Ludwig Göransson, frequent Coogler collaborator who composed the music for the Black Panther franchise, executive produces with Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Coogler also reteams with several Black Panther franchise collaborators including director of photography Autumn Durald Arkpaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, Oscar-winning production designer Ruth E. Carter, editor Michael P. Shawver, and Göransson, who also won an Oscar for his work on Black Panther.

Sinners comes to theaters on April 18. Watch the trailer below: