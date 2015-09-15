Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive look behind the scenes of Ryan Coogler‘s new film Sinners, and the cast and creatives talk about off-screen community building that led to on-screen community.

“It’s such a huge core heart of this movie… family and community. Even more importantly, we are family now,” says star Hailee Steinfeld in the clip.

Michael B. Jordan on what ‘Sinners’ is inspired by

“This is inspired by Ryan’s personal experiences [and his love of music, of family, of culture,” says Michael B. Jordan. As Delroy Lindo adds, it also shows when said community is infiltrated. The upcoming thriller also stars Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Jayme Lawson, Jack O’Connell, Li Jun Li and Omar Benson Miller.

Per the official description, “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.” The description includes a quote from the film, “You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Coogler produces via his Proximity Media with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Ludwig Göransson, frequent Coogler collaborator who composed the music for the Black Panther franchise, executive produces with Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

When does ‘Sinners’ hit theaters?

Coogler also reteams with several Black Panther franchise collaborators including director of photography Autumn Durald Arkpaw, Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler, Oscar-winning production designer Ruth E. Carter, editor Michael P. Shawver, and Göransson, who also won an Oscar for his work on Black Panther.

Sinners hits theaters this Friday.

Watch the exclusive preview below, along with our cast interview: