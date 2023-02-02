Here is the official logline:

After a booking mistake, four drag queens find themselves performing for a mostly unwelcoming crowd, but when vampires attack, the crowd looks to the queens to save the day.

The horror-comedy is written and directed by Jem Garrard.

In a previous statement, Garrard said, “At a time when hate and intolerance towards the LGBTQ+ community is on the rise, I wanted to write a horror comedy with heart that showcased drag queens and queers as the heroes. Drag queens have always been a symbol of resistance and resilience, so seeing them kick-ass against a bunch of blood-sucking vampires felt like a comical, yet pointed allegory. I’m beyond thrilled to have Trinity the Tuck, Heidi N Closet, Crystal Methyd, and Cara Melle leading this film. Each one is an artistic powerhouse in their own right, and together, they create on-screen magic. I’m excited for audiences to fall in love with their performances – they bring so much heart and humour to the movie, while lip syncing, ass-kicking and keeping the stakes high (pun fully intended).”

Watch the trailer below: