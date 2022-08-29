Comedian and actor Ego Nwodim has been one of the leading cast members of Saturday Night Live since 2018, and now, she’s taking her talents to the basketball court with Stephen Curry in the new Peacock original comedy series Mr. Throwback.

Nwodim stars alongside Curry and Adam Pally in the mockumentary following Danny (Pally), a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer who looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, who happens to be a legendary NBA player now.

“The three of us had so much fun together. It didn’t feel like work. I think that is such a good sign,” Nwodim told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in a recent interview. “Sometimes that can be a bad thing,” she said, laughing. “In our case, I feel we made it a good thing. It didn’t feel like work, and that is such a magical combination, so rare.”

Photo: Peacock

Along with the camaraderie between herself and her co-stars, the Nwodim enjoyed the change of pace in filming Mr. Throwback. She is used to the rigorous “machine” of SNL, so having the option to do different takes and improvise was “a lot less pressure.”

In the six-episode series, Nwodim portrays Kimberly, the project manager for the basketball star’s documentary and his company, Curry Up and Wait Productions. Kimberly, Steph and Danny were best friends during their childhood and were once an inseparable trio, but all that changed as they got older.

Kimberly has worked with Steph throughout his entire NBA career and is overprotective of him and his brand. She doesn’t hide her suspicions of Danny; viewers get to watch the hilarious antics unfold as his true motives emerge.