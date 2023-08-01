Snoop Dogg is giving a pep talk…albeit a foul-mouthed one, in an exclusive preview for his new film, The Underdoggs.

The film will be released Jan. 26 on Prime Video. The film also stars Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, Andrew Schulz and George Lopez.

Here’s the official description:

Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings (Snoop Dogg) is a washed-up ex-professional football star who has hit rock bottom. When Jaycen is sentenced to community service coaching the Underdoggs, an unruly pee-wee football team in his hometown of Long Beach, California, he sees it as an opportunity to rebuild his public image and turn his life around. As Jaycen works to transform the foul-mouthed Underdoggs into top-notch champions, he reconnects with his past, including an old flame and few of his ex-teammates and rediscovers his love of the game.

The film is directed by Charles Stone III and written by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis. Kenya Barris, Snoop Dogg, Constance Schwartz-Morini, Mychelle Deschamps and Jonathan Glickman produce with Jeremiah Samuels and Anni Weisband executive producing.

As we’ve previously noted, in real life, Snoop Dogg has served as a coach for his son Cordell’s pee-wee football team; Cordell has since gone on to play college football before leaving his UCLA team in 2015. Dogg’s love for coaching has been chronicled in the 2018 Netflix docuseries, Coach Snoop. He has also established the Snoop Youth Football League, which allows inner-city youth to participate in football and cheerleading. The organization has also expanded into youth basketball.

Watch the clip below: