FX has picked up the comedy Snowflakes with a series order.

Created and executive produced by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, the half-hour series follows a group of codependent housemates in their 20s who are trying to be good people, despite being neither “good” nor “people” yet.

“We are excited about the exceptional cast and powerhouse comedy team we’ve assembled for Snowflakes,” said Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. “Not only does it give us a chance to introduce our audience to Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw’s brilliant comedic voice, but we also get the opportunity to work again with Nick, Jonathan and Stefani, all incredibly talented veterans of signature FX comedies.”

Kronengold and Shaw executive produce alongside Nick Kroll, Stefani Robinson, Alicia Van Couvering and Jonathan Krisel. The latter directed the pilot.

“We’re so grateful to be telling this story about a group of friends navigating the hardest, horniest time of life together,” said Kronengold and Shaw. “FX comedies have defined our generation, and we can’t wait to show them the consequences.”

Snowflakes stars Malik Elassal as Samir, Lucy Freyer as Billie, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, Amita Rao as Issa and Owen Thiele as Anton.

“Ben and Rebecca are massively gifted writers, our cast is beyond talented and the team we have assembled around them is the best,” said Kroll. “I cannot wait to help make this show and give many more quotes for press releases.”

Snowflakes is set to premiere sometime next year.