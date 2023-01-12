Laurence Fishburne is diving into Doc Rivers’ experience with disgraced LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling in the upcoming FX limited series Clipped, which will air on Hulu.

The new trailer shows Fishburne portraying Rivers at the time when Sterling became infamous for his off-hand racist comments about Black people caught on tape. Ed O’Neill plays Sterling, with Jacki Weaver playing his wife and business partner Shelly. Cleopatra Coleman also stars as Sterling’s personal assistant V. Stiviano.

Here’s more about the limited series:

Famed coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne) arrives as coach of the LA Clippers in 2013. With a promising roster of big personalities, Rivers has the building blocks to win the franchise’s first championship. The team’s owner, Donald Sterling (Ed O’Neill), is a well-known problem: he’s cheap, he’s erratic, he’s a bully. But minimizing Sterling’s influence to win a title becomes a personal quest for Doc. Meanwhile, a courtside power struggle escalates between Sterling’s ambitious personal assistant V. Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman) and his wife and business partner of 60 years, Shelly (Jacki Weaver). FX’s Clipped is an Obama-era story of racial reckoning delivered via meme, in which V. and the Sterlings discover who really has the power in the internet age, and which leaves Rivers and his players wondering if the expulsion of one bad apple brings about the transformative change the media wants to celebrate.

Photo: Kelsey McNeal/FX

The limited series is based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs and also stars Kelly AuCoin as Andy Roeser, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Chris Paul, Rich Sommers as Seth Burton, Corbin Bernsen as Pierce O’Donnell, Clifton Davis as Elgin Baylor and Harriet Sansom Harris as Justine.

Gina Welch serves as creator and showrunner. She also executive produces with Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Ramona Shelburne and Kevin Bray. Bray also serves as director of three of the six episodes.

Clipped will premiere June 4 on Hulu with back-to-back episodes.