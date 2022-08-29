In the spirit of Black History Month, cast members from the iconic film, Soul Food reunited recently for what Vanessa Williams says was the first time the group has been together at once since the film’s press run.

Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Mekhi Phifer and Michael Beach appeared on GMA3 to celebrate the film being part of Hulu’s “Black Stories Always” campaign.

After the morning show shared the beloved prayer scene clip from the film, Williams started the interview by admitting to DeMarco Morgan that the group hadn’t been together since 1997 when they were promoting the film.

Fox chimed in, recalling a funny memory of the promo tour. “We ate soul food for like two weeks.” The actress, who portrayed the middle sister, Maxine, continued, “Everywhere that we went, guess what we were eating. Soul food.”

Morgan asked Williams, “What does it feel like to be together now?” The 60-year-old actress responded, “It’s fantastic.”

She then shocked the group by revealing that she was actually wearing a dress that her character, Teri, wore in the film.

The group acknowledged “how cool” that was, then Beach, who portrayed Williams’ unfaithful husband, Miles, jokingly stated, “And it still fits and everything.”

Fox went on to clarify that although the cast members haven’t been together as a group since the film, they have all seen and worked together individually.