Recently, Netflix announced the premiere date for the second season of its breakout, viral hit show, Squid Game, and also revealed that it will end with a third season.

Written, directed and executive produced by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series chronicles a contestant who participates in a secret contest in which people risk their lives to play a series of deadly games to win a huge prize.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 2:

Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.

“It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place,” Dong-hyuk said in a letter about the season from Netflix. “I am beyond excited to be writing this letter to announce the date for Season 2 and share the news of Season 3, the final season. On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m back in the world of Squid Game.’ It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years, as well.”

He continued, “Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year. I am thrilled to see the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride. I hope you’re excited for what’s to come. Thank you, always, and see you soon, everyone.”

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles from Season 1. Season 2 of Squid Game also features a bevy of series newcomers, including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri and Won Ji-an.

For his work, Hwang Dong-hyuk made history as the first Asian person to win the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Season 2 of Squid Game will premiere on Dec. 26, 2024. The final season will arrive sometime in 2025.

Here’s the official announcement below.