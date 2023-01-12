Squid Game Season 3 takes the game to an even deadlier and heartbreaking level in the new teaser trailer from Netflix.

The trailer opens with the pink guards carrying one of the coffins usually used for the dead players, but Gi-hun/Player 001 (Lee Jung-jae) is inside, alive. This launches the next set of games for the contestants, including a game that has gives contestants red or blue balls. The heartbreaking result is that the mother and son Geum-ja/Player 49 (Kang Ae-shim) and Yong-sik/Player 007 (Yang Dong-geun) are on opposite teams, guaranteeing that one of them will not make it to the end.

Other characters are also making their return, including Hyun-ju/Player 120 (Park Sung-hoon), Myung-gi/Player 333 (Yim Si-wan), Jun-hee/Player 222 (Jo Yuri), Min-su/Player 125, Nam-gyu/Player 124 (Roh Jae-won), pink guard No-eul (Park Gyuyoung), detective Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) and The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun).

More details about ‘Squid Game’ Season 3

Here’s more about Squid Game Season 3:

The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed.

When does ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 premiere?

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk and executive produced by Hwang and Kim Ji-yeon, Squid Game Season 3 comes to Netflix June 27.

Watch the teaser trailer below: