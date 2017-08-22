In the wake of Station 19’s cancellation, the cast and crew took the social media to reflect on their time on the ABC firefighter drama.

One person who posted about the show was executive producer Shonda Rhimes, who took the Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to the show’s cast and crew.

“Grateful for an unforgettable run,” Rhimes wrote on Instagram. “A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories. #station19.”

Boris Kodjoe, who portrays Robert Sullivan, also took the Instagram in his Station 19 costume. “Lots of fires left to fight. Back to business.#Season7,” he wrote.

In a thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, Station 19 co-showrunner Peter Paige expressed love for the cast and crew of the ABC drama

“I’ve been surrounded by such talented, good, kind people who really believe in using the power of TV to make the world a better place. There are not words to express how these shows have changed me, nor for my gratitude,” Paige wrote. “My love to the casts, the writers, the crews, everyone at Shondaland, the people from the networks who supported the shows, and especially the fans — none of this would have been possible without all of you. Thank you. And as sad as I am, I am so, so, so much more grateful. We are truly the lucky ones.”

Created by Stacy McKee, Station 19 was developed as the second spinoff to Grey’s Anatomy and focuses on the lives of the men and women at Seattle Fire Station 19.

Aside from Kodjoe, the series stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss and more.

Season 7 is expected to premiere sometime next year.