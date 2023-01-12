The end of Stranger Things is upon us as Netflix releases the official teaser for the final season, which promises the most consequential battle the teens of Hawkins have endured yet.

During the final season, Hawkins is still terrorized by the arrival of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has gone missing. A new threat is taking shape, and it’ll require everyone to band together to stop it.

According to the official description:

The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

The series also stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, Linda Hamilton, Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

Volume 1 of Stranger Things comes to Netflix on Nov. 26, with Volume 2 following up on Christmas Day. The fi nale airs Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve. Watch the trailer below: