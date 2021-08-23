Georgia native Priah Ferguson, known for her standout role on Netflix’s Stranger Things, has reached an exciting milestone.

Per People, Ferguson, who played fan-favorite Erica Sinclair, has graduated from high school.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ferguson captured and shared portions of her big day, including a selfie video in her cap and gown, her yearbook photo, and footage of her delivering a speech as senior class vice president.

Here’s what Priah Ferguson said about graduating from high school

As People reported, she captioned the post, “I did it!!!🎓 #classof2025,” adding, “Most people are always surprised when they find out I’ve been in public school my whole life. The role that introduced me to the world was filmed right in my hometown—and I made a choice early on not to miss out on real world experiences just because of my career. It’s easy to post the highlights, but balancing an adult career — on and off screen — while maintaining a GPA above the national average and still growing up… it’s a unique journey.”

She also emphasized the importance of staying grounded, writing, “As much as I’ve pushed myself to be great in my craft, I’ve also prioritized living a life that’s real—one that’s helped shape me into a well-rounded young woman.So very grateful for my village of family, friends, educators, and every moment that’s brought me here. Class of 2025—no matter your story, you made it!”

When does the new season of ‘Stranger Things’ premiere?

Ferguson joined Stranger Things in its second season in 2017 and was promoted to a series regular in its fourth season. The show’s fifth and final season is set to premiere later this year.