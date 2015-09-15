Suits is back…and on the West Coast! NBC has dropped the trailer for Suits LA, the upcoming spinoff of the hit USA Network series.

Created by Aaron Korsh, Suits L.A. stars Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg. With Suits‘ massive streaming popularity during the pandemic, driven by it being a breakout hit on Netflix, a pilot was ordered by NBCUniversal’s Universal Studio Group’s Universal Content Productions. The pilot then landed at NBC.

What is ‘Suits: LA’ going to be about?

Here’s the official description of the series

Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

Korsh is writer and executive producer. David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui and Jon Cowan also executive produce. The series produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the trailer below: