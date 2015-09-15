NBC has ordered the Suits spinoff, Suits L.A., to series, as well as Grosse Pointe Garden Society, starring Melissa Fumero and Aja Naomi King.

Created by Aaron Korsh, Suits L.A. stars Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg. With Suits‘ massive streaming popularity last year, driven by it being a breakout hit on Netflix, a pilot was ordered by NBCUniversal’s Universal Studio Group’s Universal Content Productions. The pilot then landed at NBC.

Here’s the logline: Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.

From Good Girls creators Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, Grosse Point Garden Society stars Melissa Fumero, AnnaSophia Robb, Ben Rappaport, Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Aja Naomi King, Nancy Travis and Felix Avitia.

The logline for the project is as follows: Four members of a suburban garden club, all from different walks of life, get caught up in murder and mischief as they struggle to make their conventional lives bloom.

The series falls under Bans and Krebs’ overall deal at Universal Studio Group’s Universal Television.

No word yet on when either series would premiere, but they could pop up at the back half of the 2024-25 television season.

These two series join other new NBC series that were ordered this year: St. Denis Medical, Happy’s Place, Brilliant Minds and The Hunting Party.