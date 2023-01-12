Alfre Woodard is reuniting with her Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys co-star Kathy Bates in the upcoming film Summer Camp, which also stars Diane Keaton.

The trio stars in the Roadside Attractions film as three women who met decades ago at summer camp and used to be the best of friends until, of course, life got in the way. Now that they’re back at camp for a reunion, they get to see just how each other’s lives have turned out.

According to the synopsis:

Summer Camp tells the story of Nora (Keaton), Ginny (Bates), and Mary (Woodard), who have been best friends since being inseparable at summer camp. As the years have passed, they’ve seen each other less and less, so when the chance to reunite for a summer camp reunion arises, they all take it, some begrudgingly and others excitedly. Each of their lives might not be where they’d imagined, but one thing is for sure — Nora, Ginny, and Mary need each other, and summer camp reminds them why.

Written and directed by Castille Landon, Summer Camp comes to theaters this summer.