Season 2 of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is back; there’s tons of drama to unpack. As one of Bravo’s most successful reality shows in recent years, cast member Shanice Henderson learned fast about quick fame and the ramifications of reality television. But she says it’s all worth it.

The series follows a group of friends as they vacation in the historical Oak Bluffs area of Martha’s Vineyard, one of the most picturesque destinations in New England. But even yachts and the beach don’t stop tempers from flaring.

In a recent interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act Unscripted, Henderson teased some of the drama that will shake up the core friendship group indefinitely and talked about life since her reality television debut. She also spoke about all of the Black Excellence we’re seeing in Martha’s Vineyard for the first time on reality TV.