After uncovering her family roots, The View host Sunny Hostin discovered that she has a well-known cousin in actor Anthony Ramos.

When Ramos admitted that he felt as though he was sitting in the “hot seat” during a recent appearance on the famous daytime television show, Hostin assured him that he wasn’t because he was with family, Decider reported.

Hostin then explained that after she was able to conduct a deep family history dive on the PBS series Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr., she not only learned that she was a cousin of the Hamilton actor, but also that they are “descendants of royalty” — something that she noted was wonderful to discover.

How exactly are they related?

Ramos shared that the two of them are descendants, 16 generations removed, of Pelinor, an indigenous king from the Canary Islands.

“That’s why you’re both so good-looking,” Hostin’s co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, said.

Joy Behar, another host of the show, called the news “fascinating” and said, “I’m never going to listen to her now.”

In 2024, Hostin learned that she’s 7% indigenous Puerto Rican, and that she’s also likely the descendant of Spanish slaveowners after appearing on Finding Your Roots. Shortly after, she opened up about the experience, calling out the online trolls who sent her hate mail as a result of the episode.

Hostin’s experience on ‘Finding Your Roots’

“At first, I was deeply disappointed,” Hostin said at the time about learning she descended from slaveowners, per Decider. But she maintained that the revelation did not change her standpoint on reparations. “I still believe in reparations by the way, so y’all can stop texting me and emailing me and saying that I’m a white girl and that I don’t deserve reparations.”

At the time, Hostin also disclosed that she and Ramos were cousins and that she had reached out to tell him the news.

“He is my cousin, and I reached out to him, and it’s kinda cool because he was the youngest actor in the original Broadway play of Hamilton, and he’s multitalented,” she said. “I’ve interviewed him before, but I didn’t know we were cousins!”

Ramos was featured on The View to discuss his role in Ironheart, Ryan Coogler’s latest television mini-series.