Netflix has renewed the UK superhero drama series Supacell for a second season.

The news comes after the series launched to acclaim early this summer in June. It reached the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s global TV series list, remaining in the Top 10 for six weeks and the Top 10 in 91 countries overall.

The series’ cast includes Tosin Cole, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Nadine Mills, Calvin Demba, Josh Tedeku, Adelayo Adedayo, Rayxia Ojo, Giacomo Mancini and Eddie Marsan.

“I can’t wait for the world to see Supacell, Season 2,” series creator Rapman said in a statement. For me Season 1 was always an origin story. Season 2 is when the journey really begins. Season 1 was my Batman Begins, Season 2 is my Dark Knight”

Here’s the series logline: SUPACELL is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. One man, Michael Lasaki, must bring them all together to save the woman he loves

Sebastian Thiel also directed episodes alongside Rapman.

Joanna Crow is series producer and associate producers include Sheila Nortley, who served as block 2 producer and associate producer and Henrietta Lee, who is an associate producer for New Wave.

Geraldine Hawkins is co-producer and executive producers are Rapman, Mouktar Mohammed for New Wave, Anna Ferguson and Steve Searle for Netflix.