Now that the playoffs are over, football fans across the globe are finally ready to place their bets on Super Bowl LIX. The game, which is already being called one of the biggest events of the year, will bring together the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles for a historic rematch, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars in total revenue. With fans across the country hoping to tune in, and tens of thousands already arriving in New Orleans, Louisiana to see the game live, there’s plenty to unpack regarding the where, when and who of the 2025 Super Bowl. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive guide to who’s playing, who’s paying and what to expect from the highly anticipated Apple Music halftime performance.

For those of you interested in shelling out thousands to see the game live, we’ll cover the location, kick off time and latest seating prices. For others interested in streaming the event at home, we’ll discuss the exact process of getting the game up and running from the comfort of your living room. Either way, LIX is poised to be a real show-stopper, so you’ll definitely want to clear your schedule and make yourself present on Super Bowl Sunday. Without any further preamble, let’s dive right in and unpack the entire event.

When and Where Will the Big Game Take Place?

Super Bowl LIX is being held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, Feb. 9. Those who can make it to the crescent city beforehand will be treated to an array of events and parades leading up to the game itself, including Opening Night festivities and the immersive Super Bowl Experience. Kick off will take place promptly at 6:30 PM Eastern Standard Time, and the game, like all NFL outings, will be played over 60 minutes of clocked field time. Needless to say, the actual plays will be interspersed between several hours of timeouts, advertisements and special performances, accounting for roughly 3-5 hours of total watch time. Like previous Super Bowl events, ad slots during the big game come loaded with multi-million dollar price tags.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through all the usual online avenues such as SeatGeek, StubHub and Ticketmaster, though many of the best seats are already selling out as the big game draws nearer. Even if you can score seats at the Super Bowl, ticket prices are currently astronomical, clocking in at a minimum of $4,275 each, plus taxes and fees at the time of this writing. Likewise, hotel accommodations and other expenses in the heart of the city are expected to skyrocket during the event, with surge pricing bringing millions in revenue to the city of New Orleans. Super Bowl LIX marks the eighth time that the big game has come to the lovely Louisiana city, and the first since the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers for the championship title back in 2013.

How to Stream the Super Bowl at Home

With a variety of streaming packages carrying the game, it’s never been easier to catch a Super Bowl in the comfort of your living room. Luckily, the NFL has decided to take the hassle out of streaming the game this year, in order to allow more time to focus on inviting friends, putting out snacks and placing last-minute parlays. Those with cable access can find the Super Bowl live on the Fox network, while viewers who have cut the cord can rely on Tubi to stream the event absolutely free of charge. This will be the first major live sporting event for Tubi, though the Fox-owned streamer has already made waves for its massive catalogue of free films and television shows. Fubo TV subscribers can also locate Super Bowl LIX with the live sports add-on, which also offers unlimited DVR storage, just in case you really want to run back a few highlights.

Which Teams Are Facing Off?

As stated, this year’s championship showdown will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs, who have appeared in four of the last five Super Bowls, have a nearly spotless record going into the big game, with 15 wins and only two losses for the entire season. If the Patrick Mahomes-led team manage to take home the win this February, they’ll make history as the first franchise in NFL history to score three consecutive back-to-back championship rings. The Eagles shouldn’t be discounted however, as the Philadelphia franchise is entering the Super Bowl with 14 wins and three losses this season. Their last Vince Lombardi trophy was awarded after a narrow victory against the New England Patriots back in 2018. Super Bowl LIX is a particularly interesting matchup on the field, as the Chiefs and the Eagles previously vied for the championship just two years ago.

During their last head-to-head, fans were stunned to see brothers Travis and Jason Kelce facing off on opposing teams, another NFL first. This time, Jason has retired from the Eagles franchise, though he has expressed that he’s voting for both teams to win, as he feels a familial bond to players on either side. During a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, which he hosts alongside Travis, Jason explained, “I’ll always root for my brother. That’s the reality of it. Even though I’m decked out in Eagles gear, I’m always rooting for Travis. But, there’s a lot of people in the Philadelphia organization – whether it’s players, coaches, people in the building – that feel like extended family to me, especially my former offensive linemen… I’m rooting for those guys too. I’m rooting for Philadelphia and I’m rooting for Travis Kelce.”

Super Bowl LIX’s Most Notable Players

Though Super Bowl LIX won’t offer any sibling rivalry like the last Chiefs vs. Eagles spectacle, there will be plenty of major talent on the field. As mentioned, tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Pat Mahomes are showing out for Kansas City, having established themselves as leading players in their respective positions. Kelce has been making massive headlines both on and off the field in recent years due to his enduring romance with pop superstar Taylor Swift, resulting in a whole new wave of Swifties flocking to the stands. Taylor herself is expected to be in attendance during the big game, as she has been present for most of Kansas City’s largest successes in the past two years.

On the other side, we have star Eagles players including quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquan Barkley. The former doesn’t tout the best individual stats in the league, but he has made a career off of establishing an impeccable rapport with his teammates, resulting in a level of chemistry that the Chiefs simply can’t compete with. One of Hurts’ best assets is Barkley, who is currently poised to break the single-season rushing record during the Super Bowl. Barkley has been a phenomenal asset to the Eagles this year, with many fans favoring him to take home MVP honors, so long as he and his teammates can prevent the Chiefs from pulling off a three-peat.

Who Is Performing at the Halftime Show?

(Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Though the game itself will obviously be drawing in millions of viewers, the Super Bowl halftime show has been making headlines for months as well. Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar is scheduled to headline the live music event, with special guest SZA confirmed to appear. Many hip hop fans have speculated that Lamar will bring other surprise guests onto the Caesars Superdome field, though none are concrete as of this writing. K-Dot previously performed at the halftime show for 2022’s Super Bowl LVI, though he shared the honor with other rap icons including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige. This time around, Kendrick is expected to perform hits from his groundbreaking new album GNX, as well as the explosive Grammy nominated diss record, “Not Like Us.”

Lamar’s performance has been the source of significant speculation since it was announced back in September. The enigmatic artist famously emerged as the undisputed victor of a brutal rap battle with Drake last spring, resulting in the latter issuing lawsuits toward Universal Music Group for distributing the “Not Like Us” single. Insiders within the hip hop world have speculated that Drake may have filed the lawsuit as a means to prevent Kendrick from performing the diss track at the Apple Music halftime show, though NFL reps have maintained that the artist will have full control over his track listing. Though most Super Bowl halftime performances carry their own spectacle, it seems clear that Lamar’s upcoming show will be drawing eyes from all over the world, making it a perfect companion to the biggest football event of 2025.