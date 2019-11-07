James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman film was released Friday, and it officially kicks off his new DC Universe on the film front.

As fans run to theaters to see Clark Kent transform into the Man of Steel, many are eager to spot familiar faces in the film. The film includes key cameos you won’t want to miss.

Read on for more on who to look out for in the new Superman film as cool additions to the cast as cameos.

Is Bradley Cooper in the new ‘Superman’ film?

Yes, Bradley Cooper is in James Gunn’s Superman. Though the film kicks off three years into Superman’s tenure as a superhero in Metropolis, some of the superhero’s backstory is explored. A scene in the movie shows Superman, who in the reboot is played by David Corenswet, watching old footage of his parents in his Arctic base (which is referred to as the Fortress of Solitude, as the superhero is in need of just that). In the footage, Bradley Cooper plays Jor-El, Superman’s father. Westworld actor Angela Sarafyan appears alongside him as Lara Lor-Van, Superman’s mother.

John Cena appears as Peacemaker

In the film, wrestler-turned-actor John Cena reprises his role of Peacemaker, which he first portrayed in Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad, and currently in the HBO Max series, which has a second season coming. Peacemaker is shown appearing on a television talk show after the citizens of Metropolis turn their backs on Superman. On the talk show, Peacemaker discusses Superman’s damaged reputation.

Does Milly Alcock debut in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’?

Yes, Milly Alcock does appear at the tail end of the movie. Perhaps most thrilling to fans is Alcock’s cameo in Superman as Supergirl, Superman’s cousin. She makes a splashy appearance toward the end of the film, crash-landing into the Fortress of Solitude as Superman recuperates after freeing Metropolis from Luthor’s pocket universe. She thanks him for taking care of Krypto, a mischievous super dog under Superman’s care for the duration of the film, revealing the pet is her own.

Supergirl also says that she’s able to get drunk on other planets with a red sun because it mutes her Kryptonian powers.

Alcock’s cameo teases the DC Universe’s upcoming movie Supergirl. Based on Tom King’s Woman of Tomorrow series, the film will follow Supergirl as she travels across the galaxy and seek revenge, with Krypto by her side. Supergirl hits theaters in June 2026.