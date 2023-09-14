Superman (2025) is generating major buzz as the first movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s newly launched DC Universe. Although the official release date is July 11, 2025, the film premiered early on July 7 at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre. This sneak peek has given critics and some lucky fans an early look at what many hope will be a big turning point for DC Studios. And this is no ordinary superhero flick; it is a marked shift away from the darker and grittier approach that fans have seen in Zack Snyder’s work, particularly in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which some have coined the Snyderverse.

The film’s buzz has only been amplified by its modern yet classic feel, with comic fans in a frenzy. With an all-new lead actor taking on the role of Superman (and Clark Kent) and an impressive cast, there’s plenty to anticipate. As confirmed by early reactions to the film, rumors about the inclusion of two Superman post-credit scenes tease the franchise’s future. But before diving into juicy details, here’s what fans need to know about this new movie, which is breathing new life into the tale of this legendary hero.

What to know about James Gunn’s new movie

James Gunn’s Superman marks a bold shift for fans of the iconic hero. Known for his genre-bending takes on superhero stories – with credits like Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad – Gunn isn’t interested in rehashing Clark Kent’s well-worn origin tale. Instead, he picks up with a Superman already living his double life: as a reporter at The Daily Planet and as Earth’s protector. This fresh angle gives audiences a chance to explore the hero’s deeper internal struggle, as he reconciles his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing in Smallville – both of which finally get the narrative weight they deserve.

The film draws heavily from All-Star Superman (2005-2008), the celebrated comic series by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. Known for highlighting Superman’s empathy, humility and unwavering optimism, this project deeply influenced the tone of the movie. At a press event, James Gunn acknowledged the impact, telling GamesRadar+ that “some of the aesthetics of what Grant wrote and what Frank drew were incredibly influential.”

With Lex Luthor playing a major role in the film, it’s likely that elements of the comic’s storyline have been woven into the plot. In All-Star Superman, Luthor creates a serum that temporarily gives him Superman’s powers – a detail that might explain why the Man of Steel appears battered in parts of the trailer.

While Gunn’s vision promises a fresh take, it still stays rooted in the essence of Superman’s story. As the official launch of the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, Superman marks the beginning of a new era, according to The Direct. Fans can expect a film that blends high-stakes action with heartfelt emotion – setting the tone for what’s to come in the reimagined universe.

How is ‘Superman’ (2025) different from past movies?

Gunn has repeatedly explained that his version of Superman is not a cynical God among men, but more of a hopeful symbol of goodness in a complicated world. Although he has confirmed that the new movie doesn’t focus on government interference with superheroes, it will surely be a subplot, as The Direct reports. This vision for the future starkly contrasts with what Zack Snyder’s DCEU put out. In his films, the character struggled under the weight of God-like expectations and plenty of public distrust.

Since Gunn has skipped the origin story and gone straight to Metropolis life, he has given audiences a hero being tested by villains like Lex Luthor while also dealing with lingering philosophical questions. But this version of Superman seems to be much more lighthearted, despite challenges in the world. The layered storytelling promises a more relatable and modern depiction of the beloved character, without losing sight of classic values.

Who is in the ‘Superman’ cast?

The cast of Superman is changing up in this new chapter. Henry Cavill has officially stepped away from the cape, so now the role of Superman/Clark Kent is being handed to David Corenswet. He is best known for his work in Pearl and Netflix’s The Politician, but is already exciting some fans for his youthful and earnest energy. He also resembles the Christopher Reeve era character, which aligns well with Gunn’s vision of a more hopeful and grounded Superman.

Starring opposite Corenswet is Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, who some viewers may recognize from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Many fans are excited about her being cast in the role since the iconic reporter is a character that takes a certain sharp wit and tenacity to pull off.

One of the interesting casting choices for this film is in its selection of Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. He may be one of Superman’s most famous nemesis, but with Hoult’s star power, his version is sure to be attention-grabbing. The character is expected to be more psychologically complex and grounded, as opposed to the classic campy supervillain fans are used to.

Rounding out the rest of the cast is Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner (aka Green Lantern), Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho. For animal lovers, there’s one more character being thrown into the fun. Superman’s loyal companion, Krypto the Superdog, will make an appearance. This is an unexpected but welcome inclusion that hints at the film’s playful tone.

Surprisingly, there’s another special appearance by James Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn, who plays the villainous Maxwell Lord. Fans may recognize him from his multiple appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but most notably as Kraglin Obfonteri in Guardians of the Galaxy. The cast of this new film is already panning out to be an entertaining mix of talents.

Why did Henry Cavill quit the iconic role?

For many, the departure of Henry Cavill as Superman left them heartbroken and confused due to his commanding presence in the role. With his surprise cameo in Black Adam (2022), fans assumed he would return full-time. However, shortly after his surprise appearance in the movie, James Gunn announced a new direction for the DCU, which clearly includes a younger Superman at its center. This new start did not align with Cavill’s age (now aged 42) or prior story arc.

But Cavill was never actually fired from the role as Superman, as Gunn has announced. According to a BBC report, the director states that he was simply not hired for future projects. This decision was made because he was just not a fit for the future of the superhero franchise. Gunn remarks, “I like Henry, I think he’s a great guy. […] But this Superman is not Henry, for a number of reasons.” So although Cavill has donned the cape in films like Man of Steel (2013) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), fans shouldn’t expect his return.

This move may be even more confusing for some fans since he had already announced his return to the role. But the producers put Cavill in a precarious position in that situation, which may lead fans to think some foul play was involved. Ultimately, the situation unfolded like this because of the fickle nature of showbiz. Cavill stated, “After being told by the studio to announce my return in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

Is there a post-credit scene in ‘Superman’?

Yes, and there’s not just one! These two sneak peeks offer fans more to chew on as they speculate about where the DCU is headed. While details about the content of these scenes are being kept quite secret, inside accounts suggest that they tease future characters and storylines which are central to Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. As Tribune reports, one post-credit scene shows Superman and his dog Krypto on the moon watching Earth in silence. Fans speculate that this scene nods at Kara Zor‑El (or Supergirl) coming since she has some connections to the moon in the comics.

The second Superman post-credit scene involves both the titular character and Mister Terrific in a playful exchange, per Tribune. As Mister Terrific assesses all the structural damage that was done during the big finale, Superman makes a remark that leaves Mister Terrific irritated. He storms off, which basically ends the movie on a humorous note as opposed to one that is super suspenseful or telling of what happens next. But even with all the theories these scenes might spark, many praise Gunn for his long-game storytelling. Even the post-credit scenes aren’t giving away just where the new chapter will take viewers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Batman vs. Superman have a post-credit scene?

No, the Superman movie does not have a post-credit scene, as Screenrant reports.

Why does Superman appear in Black Adam?

Despite the eventual change in casting, Henry Cavill’s Superman made a surprise appearance at the end of Black Adam. Fans speculate that this epic cinematic crossover was made to establish the power dynamic between the two characters and eventually, a showdown. Due to the restructuring of the franchise, though, it is unclear if fans will ever really get to see the two fight like they did in the comics.

Will there be a Black Adam 2?

Fans holding out for a Superman vs Black Adam moment may be in luck if Black Adam 2 is ever released. But as of right now, there are no plans for a second movie, as IMDb reports. This is likely due to poor reception of the first movie and Henry Cavill having to step down from his role.