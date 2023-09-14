When Survival of the Thickest premiered on Netflix in July 2023, it quickly became a standout in the world of streaming. This shows popularity was largely because of its refreshing perspective on body positivity and the complexities of navigating life as a plus-sized Black woman. The series is based on comedian and writer Michelle Buteau’s 2020 book “Survival of the Thickest: Essays,” in which she plays the lead character, Mavis Beaumont. As the writer and executive producer, Buteau’s personal touch shines through, creating a show that blends humor, heart and a deep exploration of self-acceptance.

The show is set in New York City and follows Mavis as she navigates her career in the fashion industry, her friendships and the inevitable challenges of being a woman in a world that doesn’t always celebrate her. Overall, it brings forward an important conversation about representation and body image while delivering laughs, sharp one-liners and heartfelt moments that feel both personal and universal. There’s no wonder why fans have eaten up the show and looked forward to seeing more of the deep yet hilarious character. For viewers looking for a refresher, here is our Survival Of The Thickest recap.

Mavis Beaumont Made a Bold and Hilarious Debut in Summer 2023

In the opening of Survival of the Thickest, viewers meet Mavis Beaumont, a stylist with big dreams and an even bigger personality. Right from the start, we get a feel for Mavis’ confident, no-nonsense attitude as she tries to navigate her life and career in New York City. She’s relatable, funny and ambitious as she deals with both the everyday stresses of city life and the unique challenges of being a plus-sized woman in the fashion world.

The first episode of the show introduces viewers to Mavis’ vibrant social circle and her sometimes chaotic work environment. Her career is on the rise, but she’s also juggling personal issues, notably her complicated romantic life. The show establishes early on that Mavis isn’t just trying to make a name for herself – she’s also looking for deeper connections and acceptance, both professionally and personally.

Friendship Is a Central Part of the Narrative in ‘Survival of the Thickest’

Mavis’ bestie is Marley (Tasha Smith); their relationship is central to the plot. Kendra is Mavis’ fiercely supportive and loyal friend, and she is the one who provides her with the tough love and advice that Mavis sometimes needs, especially when it comes to her love life. At the same time, Marley is on her own journey, exploring her queer identity for the first time.

So viewers get to see many of the characters in transitional stages of life. Their dynamic is full of humor and warmth, offering some of the most genuine moments of the show. Khalil is also a significant character and one of Mavis’ best friends. He is a part of Mavis’ chosen family and is similarly navigating new things in his life, such as his first relationship. Throughout the show he and Mavis connect over trying to find their footing in life and look good while doing it.

Things Get Complicated for Mavis in a Messy Love Triangle

The main romantic storyline is about her complicated relationship with Jacque (Taylor Sele). Things get complicated for Mavis as the season moves forward, especially when the relationship falls apart. In the second episode, Mavis faces a heartbreaking betrayal when her boyfriend cheats on her, marking a major turning point which forces her to reconsider her self-worth and how she navigates love and dating. She grapples with feelings of insecurity and doubt as she tries to move on from her toxic ex. But given the freshness of the breakup, she still has feelings for him.

Although Survival of The Thickest is as funny as it gets, it has a storyline that touches on some deep stuff. For example, the pain of betrayal and difficulty that can come when navigating the dating world in your late 30s. It also explores Mavis’ complex relationship with her body image and self-worth as a plus sized woman. As the season progresses, Mavis begins to question the standards society holds for her, both in her career and personal life.

She even turns down a huge job opportunity after a viral fashion moment happens with one of her clients. The job as an exclusively stylist is offered to her by ’90s supermodel Natasha Karina (Garcelle Beauvais). But despite the hefty pay rate that comes with the job, she turns it down to build her own brand. Although Mavis is dealing with a lot, she also makes huge strides in personal development. The show demonstrates how Mavis, with humor and resilience, confronts these challenges, slowly learning to prioritize her own happiness and self-acceptance.

Despite her efforts to focus on becoming a lead stylist, Mavis does get into a love triangle. She meets Luca (Marouane Zotti), an Italian hunk, while on the job. But things get messy as her cheating ex Jacque tries to wedge himself back in her life. He even asks her parents for permission to propose to her. Ultimately, her need for her mother’s validation and her desire to be a mother push her to accept the proposal. This obviously puts a strain on her budding romance with Luca.

What Happened at the End of Season One of ‘Survival of the Thickest’?

Season one wraps up with a sense of growth and empowerment for Mavis. She begins to take control of her career and personal life in a way that’s both inspiring and realistic. On her personal growth journey, she’s decided to let go of toxic relationships (including an ex who doesn’t deserve her) and sought out healthier, more fulfilling connections. Despite her brief engagement with Jacque, Mavis realizes that she has fallen in love with Luca.

After Luca has to travel to Italy for work, Mavis reaches out and attempts to explain her complicated situation. In a tense phone conversation, Luca expresses his uncertainty about the relationship after she accepted Jacque’s proposal, rightfully so. But just at the very end of season one, Mavis surprises us all. She shows up at Luca’s doorstep right after their phone call. She goes across the world to get her man and is (thankfully) met with a warm embrace. This leap of faith sets her up for a new adventure in love and travel. This final arc feels like a celebration of self-love. Mavis is learning to thrive in both her professional and personal life – unapologetically as herself.