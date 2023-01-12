The first trailer for Survival of the Thickest Season 2 finds Michelle Buteau back on the lookout for love and career opportunities while staying true to her body-positive self.

Based on Buteau’s book of essays of the same name, the new season of the Netflix sitcom stars Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, an up-and-coming stylist who’s trying to make it in New York City. According to the official description:

Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size, and looking for love, while loving herself, Mavis works hard to grow her brand and establish herself as a stylist of note. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss.

Buteau serves as co-creator and executive produces with co-creator and showrunner Danielle Sanchez-Witzel and showrunner Amy Aniobi.

The series also stars Tone Bell and Tasha Smith, who was recently moved up to series regular status after the first season. Guest stars include Peppermint, Monet X Change, Garcelle Beauvais, Tika Sumpter, Deon Cole, RonReaco Lee, Honey Balenciaga, Anderson. Paak, Sandra Bernhard, Bevy Smith, Marouane Zotti, Liza Treyger, Anthony Michael Lopez, Allan K. Washington, Jerrie Johnson, Alecsys Proctor-Turner, Jonathan Higginbotham, Michael Rishawn, Rolonda Watts, Hassan Johnson, Dan Amboyer, Yves Mathieu East and Celisse.

Survival of the Thickest Season 2 comes to Netflix March 27.

Watch the trailer and check out first look photos below: