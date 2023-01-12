Unconventional music star Swamp Dogg is living it up in his musician bachelor pad in the exclusive preview from Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted via Magnolia Pictures.

The clip showcases Swamp Dogg, aka Jerry Williams, as he lives with fellow musician friends and creates new projects. His daughter talked about how she’s happy he’s created a community that keeps him feeling vigorous.

Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted is directed by Isaac Gale and Ryan Olson and stars Swamp Dogg, Alonzo Williams, Moogstar, Tom Kenny, Guitar Shorty, Mike Judge, Dr. Jeri Williams, Johnny Knoxville, Naeem Juwan and John Prine.

The film follows the unique songwriter, singer and record producer as he lives with fellow musicians and invites his celebrity friends to enter his one-of-a-kind universe.

What is ‘Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted’ about?

According to the official description:

SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED is a wildly entertaining and fittingly unconventional documentary about convention-defying singer, songwriter and record producer Jerry Williams, aka Swamp Dogg, one of the great cult figures of 20th-century American music whose singular voice and ideas have shaped the history not merely of soul music, but of country, hip-hop and a dozen other genres. In the film, the titular artist and his “bachelor pad of aging musicians”, including the charming Guitar Shorty and lovably quirky Moogstar, navigate the tumultuous music industry, transform their home into an artistic playground and invite fellow musicians like Jenny Lewis and John Prine and superfans Mike Judge, Johnny Knoxville and Tom Kenny to play in their unique musical sandbox…and paint Swamp Dogg’s pool. Bursting with infectious personality and stoner energy, SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED is a music documentary unlike any other.

Where can you see the film?

Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted is playing now in New York City at the IFC Center and in Los Angeles at the Nuart.

Watch the clip below: