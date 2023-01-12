Shameik Moore is a down-and-out guy who becomes a bowling star in the upcoming comedy film, The Gutter.

Written by Yassir Lester and directed by Lester and Isaiah Lester, The Gutter follows Moore’s character as he becomes a flashy bowler and starts living the dream. But eventually, he faces the biggest competition of his life, a retired bowler who is coming back to reclaim her crown. Along with Moore, the film stars D’Arcy Carden and Susan Sarandon.

Here’s more about the film from the synopsis:

In THE GUTTER, when frequently fired Walt (Moore) lands a position tending bar and de-roaching shoes at his local bowling alley AlleyCatz, he feels like he’s finally found a home. When money issues threaten AlleyCatz, Walt is pressured by former pro-bowler and current champion drinker Skunk (Carden) to accept his role as the greatest bowler ever put on this earth. While Walt’s love of big checks and in-your-face style of play dominates the pro tour, his detractors, including ratings-obsessed news anchor Angelo Powers and fresh-out-of-retirement bowling-legend Linda “The Crusher” Curson (Sarandon), furiously attempt to snuff out Walt’s flame before it burns too bright.

The Gutter also stars Jay Ellis, Tony Baker, Rell Battle, Jackée Harry, Kim Fields, Langston Kerman, Adam Brody, Adam Pally, Paul Reiser and Paul Scheer.

Check out the trailer below. The Gutter comes to theaters Nov. 1 via Magnolia Pictures.

Check out more photos below:

Photo: Magnolia Pictures