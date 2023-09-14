Over the past few years, SZA has gone from a cult favorite in the alternative R&B space to one of the biggest names in mainstream music. Her 2022 album, SOS, shattered records and gained critical acclaim. It even topped the Billboard 200 for ten consecutive weeks, which no female R&B artist has done in nearly 30 years. With her soulful voice, introspective lyrics and distinctive raw edge, SZA has definitely captured an entire generation. She wrapped her SOS Tour in 2023, a global success grossing tens of millions. SZA even performed during the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Kendrick Lamar, which reinforced her status not only as a recording artist but as a cultural force.

Now, she is on an international, co-headlining tour with artist K-Dot, which is adding to her fame. So it is no surprise that old and new fans are curious about SZA’s background, education, music deals and of course her net worth. Here’s a deep dive into the woman behind the voice (and the iconic hair) and the money she has earned along the way to stardom.

Did SZA grow up rich or poor?

SZA’s early life paints the picture of someone who had enough to get by but still continued to chase the life she dreamed of. She was born Solána Imani Rowe in St. Louis and was raised in the suburbs of Maplewood, New Jersey. SZA grew up in a Muslim household with her older siblings and had a relatively middle-class upbringing. Both of her parents had media jobs. Her father, Abdul Mubarak-Rowe, worked as an executive producer at CNN, and her mom, Audrey Rowe, worked as an AT&T executive. With her parents having stable and relatively well-paying jobs, SZA had a pretty comfortable life.

However, as some of her music reflects, she did struggle with her self-identity, school and navigating strict religious expectations. So, she was not born into wealth or celebrity status, and despite her parents’ corporate jobs, she did not live a flashy life before gaining her fame. SZA had worked many different jobs before focusing on her music.

At different points, she bartended and worked retail to support herself during college, as she told Billboard. Although she was not roughing it, she also did not have a hefty safety net cushioning her adult life. She even had a short stint at a strip club, since she lied about her age to be able to dance. But as she shared with People, her sister snitched on her gig and that was the end of that. She basically had to figure out how to follow her dreams, due to her circumstances.

What does the singer have a degree in?

While many famous artists bypass higher education altogether, SZA did not. She actually began college with a pretty traditional academic goal in mind. She enrolled at Delaware State University to study marine biology due to her early interest in science and the ocean. She also minored in business, planning to lead a pretty traditional life and career path. But then music took center stage, as reported by Britannica.

Her passion for songwriting and performing started to overshadow her academic life. Eventually, she decided to leave college just shy of graduation. So, although SZA did get through a good amount of college, he does not have her degree. Since then, she has spoken candidly about dropping out, explaining that she did not feel aligned with the institutional structure of it all.

Who is SZA signed to?

SZA made history in 2013 when she became the first female artist to sign with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). This label is known for its association with hip hop heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock and Schoolboy Q. While TDE was already well respected, expanding its roster to include a woman, let alone one focused on creating alternative R&B, was huge.

Later, TDE even brokered a joint venture with RCA Records, giving SZA broader commercial support. This move gave her a larger distribution network, which has obviously been worthy of her growing audience. But overall, what sets her deal apart is its structure. The revenue split favors her, which is really rare in the industry. This type of deal has allowed her to maintain creative control while maximizing her earnings from streaming, touring and publishing her music.

Has she had any surgery?

Speculation about celebrity cosmetic surgery is rampant, and SZA is no exception. Over the years, fans have speculated about noticeable changes in her appearance, most notably with her nose and overall body shape. However, SZA did not acknowledge the rumors about getting work done until somewhat recently.

She even shared that she regrets one of her biggest procedures, a Brazilian butt lift. As she tells British Vogue, “I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid. But who gives a f**k? You got a BBL, you realise you didn’t need the s**t. It doesn’t matter. I’ll do a whole bunch more s**t just like it if I want to before I’m f**king dead because this body is temporary. It just wasn’t super necessary.”

Interestingly, SZA has been very transparent about her physical insecurities in both her music and interviews. She has often sung about and discussed the pressure to look a certain way in the public eye. And in the example of her song, “Normal Girl,” she has made it clear that she feels a pressure to size up to other women even in dating. But obviously with all her career success she has plenty of funds to make alterations as she sees fit.

What is SZA’s net worth?

As of mid-2025, SZA’s estimated net worth stands at $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This figure reflects a combination of things like album sales, streaming royalties, concert earnings, songwriting credits and brand partnerships. The success of her music has been a huge element of her income, as Finance Monthly reports. Her 2017 debut album Ctrl went triple platinum and spent over five consecutive years on the Billboard 200 chart.

But it was her sophomore album, SOS, that really cemented her power in the commercial sector. It was released in December 2022 and broke Spotify records, received Grammy wins and nominations. The North American leg of the SOS Tour alone reportedly grossed over $30 million, and she added international dates throughout 2024.

In addition to performing, SZA has written songs for many other major artists including Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce. These credits have earned her consistent royalties. She has also been featured on high-earning tracks such as Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” and Kendrick Lamar’s “All The Stars,” which gained Grammy and Oscar nominations. Also, endorsements with companies like Crocs, Fenty Beauty and Puma have set her up for financial success and independence.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SZA’s real name?

SZA’s real name is Solána Imani Rowe, but her artist name came from a nickname and the Supreme Alphabet, as she tells Genius. This system was developed by the Five-Percent Nation, a Black nationalist movement.

How much did SZA get paid for the Super Bowl?

Shockingly, Super Bowl halftime show performers do not get paid. Instead, the staff, equipment and more are paid for and they benefit from viewership in other ways, according to Cnet.