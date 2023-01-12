Tabitha Brown is now an Emmy winner.

During the second annual Children’s and Family Emmy Awards on Dec. 17, the social media star-turned-household name has won her first Emmy in the Outstanding Host category for her online children’s show Tab Time.

During her acceptance speech, Brown explained why her show’s theme song wants people to “come on inside the room, open your heart and mind.”

“If we all just let a little love inside, we never know what we’ll find,” she said. “And so my prayer is always that–especially for children–we teach them how to always let love inside so that one day we grow up and we sit in here in comfortable dresses and things, and we still are excited to let love inside. And the hope is that we are changing the world a little bit at a time.”

She posted about her win on Instagram, writing in part, “OOOHHH GOD I THANK YOU[!] Family!!!!! Tab done messed around and won an @televisioanacad Emmy for @officialtabtime[.]”

Many major players in Black Hollywood congratulated Brown on her win, with Taraji P. Henson writing, “Congrats!!!!” and Lena Waithe writing “YAAASSSSSSS[!]” Danielle Brooks also added, “Yes, you are!!! So well deserved!! Go Tabitha!!!”

This is the latest mark in Brown’s career as an actress, personality, and businesswoman; she recently launched her own haircare line, Donna’s Recipe, as well as a line of clothing and household goods for Target. She also has her own line of McCormick seasonings as well as books Cooking from the Spirit and Feeding the Soul. Her latest book, I Did a New Thing, is currently available for preorder.