When viewers first met Braxton, she was a doted-on housewife dying for solo superstardom. Eventually, her husband became her manager and sparked the Tamar fandom, resulting in five albums, spinoff specials, hosting gigs, tours, and more. And she says Herbert isn’t given enough credit.

In an interview with Carlos King’s Reality With the King podcast, Braxton said it was her ex who should be credited with getting the reality show off the ground. “The truth is, without his 1$.5 million dollars that started Braxton Family Values, we would not be sitting here,” she said, leaving King speechless. “For real, because he did! He started it. He funded it. [Vince] funded that first season,” she shared, adding, “He funded, and he did it because he knew that it was passionate for me, something that I really, truly wanted to do.”

The youngest Braxton sibling says the show was her idea, but her ex followed through with the execution using his money and industry connections to get it going. She recalled being at Thanksgiving dinner with her colorful family and thinking a reality series focused on their lives would be a hit. She was proven right.

The show remained the No. 1 show on WE tv throughout its decade and seven-season run.