On Tuesday, the 53-year-old revealed in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation that she got rid of everyone after she had no roles or endorsements set up after the series, which ran from 2015 until 2020, the Atlanta Black Star reported.

When asked what was her best acting business decision, Henson said firing her team was something she had to do for herself and her career.

“Firing everybody after Cookie,” she said in a clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Everybody had to f**kin’ go. Where is my deal? Where’s my commercial? Cookie was at the top of the fashion game. Where is my endorsement? What did you have set up for after this? That’s why y’all haven’t seen me in so long. They had nothing set up.”