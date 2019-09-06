The frustrated actress said she then went to demand rides for herself and her co-workers.

“So I was like, ‘Can I get a driver or security to take me?’ I’m not asking for the moon,” she said. “They’re like, ‘Well, if we do it for you, we got to do it for everybody.’ Well, do it for everybody! It’s stuff like that, stuff I shouldn’t have to fight for. I was on the set of ‘Empire’ fighting for trailers that wasn’t infested with bugs.”

Henson said she is especially frustrated with the lack of respect for Black actors in the film industry.

“With Black films, they just don’t want to take us overseas and I don’t understand that,” she said. “Black translates all over the world, so why wouldn’t the movies? I have a following in China of all places. Y’all not going to capitalize on that? Don’t everybody want to make money here? I’m not the person that pulls the race card every time, but what else is it, then? Tell me. I’d rather it not be race, please give me something else.”