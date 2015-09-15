Taylor Russell has departed her co-starring role in Michael B. Jordan’s The Thomas Crown Affair.

Production on the film has been underway in London this summer. The role is now being cast as production continues. Sources told Deadline, which exclusively broke the news, that the exit was due to creative differences.

Russell was to play Jordan’s co-lead, “an insurance investigator who suspects that an adventurous banking executive is pulling off ambitious heists, and they develop sparks between them,” per the report. Faye Dunaway played what would have been Russell’s role in the original 1968 film with Steve McQueen. Rene Russo played the role in the 1999 film with Pierce Brosnan.

Stars who recently joined the film

Jordan is directing the film as well as starring in it. Danai Gurira, Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Pilou Asbaek and Aiysha Hart came aboard the cast recently.

As we previously reported, along with Jordan as producer, Outlier Society’s Elizabeth Raposo will also produce with Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. Toberoff Production’s Marc Toberoff will also produce with Patrick McCormick. Alan Trustman, the writer of the original 1968 film, executive produces.

What’s next for Taylor Russell?

Russell still has many projects coming up, including the Korean film Hope with Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Hoyeon, as well as a leading role in Frank Ocean’s directorial debut. She and Jenna Ortega are also in talks to star in a Single White Female Remake from 3000 Pictures.

She’s most known for her roles in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones & All and Trey Edward Shults’ Waves. She also starred in Netflix’s Lost in Space.