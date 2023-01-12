The cast of Michael B. Jordan’s The Thomas Crown Affair is taking shape.

According to multiple trade publication reports, Danai Gurira, Kenneth Branagh and Lily Gladstone have been added to the cast alongside the previously announced Taylor Russell.

More about the story treatment has also been revealed as well.

What we know about the plot of the new ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’

While the original 1968 film and its 1999 remake had a female insurance investigator following the trail of a bored, criminally-minded billionaire who stages an art heist, this version of the film will flip the gender roles. This time, Jordan, who is also directing and producing via Outlier Society, will play the investigator, and Taylor will play the billionaire who wants to try her luck as an art thief.

Gurira, on the other hand, is said to play Jordan’s confidant. Gladstone and Branagh’s characters are still being kept secret. Filming is taking place in Europe, with production beginning Monday in London.

Along with Jordan as producer, Outlier Society’s Elizabeth Raposo will also produce with Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. Toberoff Production’s Marc Toberoff will also produce with Patrick McCormick. Alan Trustman, the writer of the original 1968 film, executive produces.

When will the film be released?

The Thomas Crown Affair is set for a March 5, 2027, theatrical release from Amazon MGM.