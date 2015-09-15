After a lengthy break, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso has finally gotten an official order for Season 4.

Jason Sudeikis is set to return as star and executive producer.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” he said in a statement received by Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

“Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief,” added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

Which cast members are returning?

Right now, Apple TV+ has made no confirmation of returning cast members other than Sudeiks. However, Deadline noted that Juno Temple is in talks to join the new installment. Back in August, Season 4 options were picked up for Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift. Though they were not officially named in the Season 4 announcement, they should be sure bets to return.

New executive producer boards Season 4

Jack Burditt is boarding the new season as executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV+. Other executive producers are Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Brett Goldstein is a writer and executive produces alongside Leanne Bowen. Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh are writers and producers for season four, and Sasha Garron co-produces. Julia Lindon is also a Season 4 writer. Dylan Marron will serve as story editor.

Bill Lawrence executive produces via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also executive producers.

Ted Lasso was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.