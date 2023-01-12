Tessa Thompson will star in and executive produce a new Netflix thriller series.

Thompson will lead a series based on the novel His & Hers, written by Alice Feeney in 2020.

The series, like the book, follows a woman who was once excelling in her career as a journalist. But a murder brings her back to her old investigative ways. According to the official synopsis:

“Set in the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna [Thompson] lives in haunting reculsivity, fading away from her friends and career as a journalist. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega–the sleepy town where she grew up–Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: his and hers, which means someone is always lying.”

The biggest change the story makes is altering the book’s original setting of London to Atlanta–another thing that makes sense regarding the industry, since so many of Hollywood’s productions are now being filmed in the Peach State of Georgia.

“I am beyond elated to be collaborating with a filmmaker I have long admired and an incredible team to make a fresh offering in a genre that I can never get enough of,” Thompson told Netflix’s Tudum. “From the second I heard what Will was imagining doing with Alice Feeney’s brilliant book, to the moment I visited the town where our story is set, I was hooked.”

Nashville and Fellow Travelers‘ producer Dee Johnson serves as showrunner and writes with Ozark creator Bill Dubuque. Jessica Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, Kishori Rajan, Kristen Campo and Thompson will also executive produce with William Olroyd, who will also write and direct the first episode.