Thandiwe Newton is joining the ooky-spooky world of Wednesday for Season 2

Variety exclusively reports reports that the Westworld actress is joining the second season of Netflix’s popular series based on The Addams Family. Her character is being kept a secret for now. Variety reports that she is also the second new cast member announced after Steve Buscemi.

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega as teenage Wednesday Addams. Wednesday attends a supernatural boarding school to begrudgingly follow in the traditions of her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams (Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta Jones). While at school, she learns more about her emerging psychic abilities and how it not only connects her to an ancestral prophecy, but also to how Wednesday can defeat a killer monster roaming the school grounds.

The series also stars Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Iman Marson, Isaac Ordonez and Victor Dorobantu.