Nearly a decade after the original film, The Accountant 2 is almost here, and the first trailer has dropped.

The film, which sees Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal return, also stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson and J.K. Simmons.

Here’s the film’s official description:

Christian Wolff (Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

Directed by Gavin O’Connor, the film is produced by Affleck, Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams. The script is written by Bill Dubuque.

Watch the trailer and check out first-look images below: