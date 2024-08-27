The Alto Knights is the latest dramatic mob movie starring Robert De Niro. Known for his portrayal of high-end criminals, such as Frank Sheeran in The Irishman and Francis “The Pope” Silva in Heist, De Niro flawlessly tackled the roles of two mobsters, Frank Costello and Vito Genovese on-screen. When speaking with Entertainment Weekly about his bold dual acting debut, the Hollywood icon explained, “Why not? I just thought that it was an interesting idea. I’ve never done it before. I would’ve done the movie whether I did the two parts or not, but I’m certainly glad I took that challenge… I said, and excuse my French, ‘F**k it, I’m going to do it.’ I didn’t see any reason not to.”

Set in the 1950s when Genovese and Costello were captivating New York, much of The Alto Knights’ true story is accurately depicted in this production. Even the movie’s title is a nod to the actual social club, Alto Knights, where mafia members could meet safely. However, several facts were omitted or slightly glamorized for commercial appeal. Let’s take a look into the facts, though be warned, this breakdown will contain spoilers.

How Did Vito and Frank Rise to Power?

Genovese was chosen as mobster Charles “Lucky” Luciano’s underboss in the 1930s, while Costello was named his chief advisor. However, Genovese fled to Italy following a murder charge, which allowed Costello to rise to power back in New York when Luciano was imprisoned. When Genovese returned to New York after his murder charge was dropped, he hoped to return to his spot in the organization as underboss, though Costello remained at the top. This caused friction between the two men, which led to a nasty feud, as depicted in The Alto Knights.

Was the Assassination Attempt Real?

Their friendship-turned-rivalry took a deadly turn when Genovese ordered the murder of Costello. In 1957, Biography notes that Genovese enlisted the help of Vincent Gigante to kill his enemy. Despite a gunshot wound to the head, Costello survived, as the injury was superficial.

Gigante stood trial for the shooting but was acquitted when Costello said on the stand that he couldn’t identify the shooter. This brush with death prompted the victim to re-evaluate his mob ties and ultimately step down to allow Genovese to reclaim his position. The Alto Knights depict Costello’s reluctance to step aside. However, in real life, it has been reported that he was happy to leave the mob and live a peaceful life. Costello remained a respected figure among younger bosses, acting as an advisor to newcomers even after retirement. His NYC penthouse was a frequent meeting spot for his old associates.

Did Costello Really Set Up Genovese To Be Busted by the Police?

At the end of The Alto Knights, a large gathering, known as the Apalachin meeting (hosted by Genovese) is scheduled to take place. This meeting is meant to consolidate his power and restructure the crime organization after his attempt on Costello’s life. The film shows the latter seemingly trying to avoid the encounter by stopping numerous times to complete mundane tasks. Once they finally arrive, Costello and his passenger see the raid taking place, suggesting it was Costello who arranged the bust.

There is no historical evidence pointing to Costello actually tipping off the police, though he was also depicted as an informant in the 2006 drama, The Departed. While authorities did invade the meeting, Genovese was not captured during the actual arrests. Instead, his many colleagues were taken into custody.

What Happened to Frank and Vito in the End?

In 1959, Genovese was eventually convicted of conspiracy to violate federal narcotics laws. He received a 15-year sentence and ultimately died on Feb. 14, 1969 while incarcerated. Costello died of a heart attack on Feb. 18, 1973, at his home in Manhattan after roughly 16 years of being removed from the mob.

Their lives took drastically different turns. Costello occupied his time with gardening and even showing off his plants at local horticultural shows. His funeral was reportedly an intimate one, attended by an estimated 50 people including relatives, friends and several law enforcement agents, further fueling the beliefs that he may have worked closely with the police.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Did ‘The Alto Knights’ Do at the Box Office?

Like many mafia productions, The Alto Knights holds a large price tag. The film cost $45 million to create. Unfortunately, upon its Mar. 21 debut, the movie only earned $5.1 million worldwide; it’s since been touted as one of 2025’s biggest misses. Overall, the movie has been met with mixed reviews. Some people have taken issue with De Niro playing both characters. Rotten Tomatoes has The Alto Knights at 38% Tomatometer, with one reviewer writing, “Good mobster dialogue…a lot of buildup without going anywhere.”

Is Robert De Niro Italian?

The critically acclaimed actor is of Italian-American descent, with his paternal grandfather being from Italy, and his mother having Dutch, English, French and German ancestry. De Niro was secretly baptized into the Catholic Church as a child. It is believed he still practices Catholicism, a common theme among some of the mobsters he has played. While it’s unclear if he has a home in Italy, the country remains a vacation hot spot for him.

Who Directs ‘The Alto Knights’?

Academy Award winner Barry Lee Levinson is the director of The Alto Knights. He is most widely known for 1988’s Rain Man, which earned him an Oscar for Best Director. Other well-known works include Diner (1982), The Natural (1984), Good Morning, Vietnam (1987), Bugsy (1991) and Wag the Dog (1997). The latter also stars De Niro, marking one of their earliest collaborations.

Was ‘The Godfather’ Based on Frank Costello?

The Godfather is considered the fictional biography of a mob boss. Instead of being based solely on Costello, several aspects of his, Carlo Gambino’s and Joe Profaci’s lives were used to create the lead character, Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), who has become a fixture in pop culture.

Is the Alto Knights Club Still Open?

The location of the Alto Knights social club is now a pizzeria. Additoinally, the Ravenite, a men’s fashion store occupies the space, along with Bergin, a bubble tea café and a church.