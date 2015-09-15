ABC’s The Bachelor made a surprise announcement Tuesday night, revealing that Grant Ellis, a suitor on Jenn Tran’s current season of The Bachelorette (Season 21) will be the lead for The Bachelor Season 29.

The show revealed the news after Ellis, a fan-favorite, was eliminated in this week’s episode and had an emotional exit.

He will be the second Black person to lead The Bachelor following Matt James in Season 25. He is the sixth Black lead overall in the franchise, following Rachel Lindsay, Tayshia Adams, James, Michelle Young and Charity Lawson.

Here’s a peek of Ellis’ official bio for the show:

A self-proclaimed mama’s boy, Ellis’ infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brightens every room he enters. The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights. As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.

The show is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Bennett Graebner, Tim Warner and Peter Gust serve as executive producers.