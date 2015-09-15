Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview for next week’s episode of ABC’s The Bachelor.

The episode, which is the fourth of the season, sees Grant and the ladies head to Spain for a group date. The group date features famed matador, Carmen Calderón.

Here’s the official description for the episode: Grant and his 10 remaining women head to Madrid for a week of adventure and romance. As the women soak up the city’s vibrant energy, Grant selects one lucky lady for the first one-on-one date to explore the city’s iconic sights, indulge in local activities, and see if their connection can spark amid the romance of the Spanish capital. Next, Grant and several women venture to the charming town of Chinchón for a group date filled with surprises, culminating in a lesson from famed matadora Carmen Calderón. The real twist, however, comes when a mechanical bull riding challenge is introduced, with private time with Grant on the line. Later, Grant and one woman take their relationship to new heights by taking a leap of faith, and not just in the romantic sense. With tensions rising and some women continuing to question his intentions, an unexpected departure leaves Grant reeling and searching for clarity.

The women left on the season are Alexe Godin, Carolina Sofia, Dina Lupancu, Juliana Pasquarosa, Litia Garr, Natalie Phillips, Parisa Shifteh, Rose Sombke, Sarafeina Watkins and Zoe McGrady.

Watch the preview below. The episode airs Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

Ellis second Black person to lead The Bachelor following Matt James in Season 25. He is the sixth Black lead overall in the franchise, following Rachel Lindsay, Tayshia Adams, James, Michelle Young and Charity Lawson.