The Braxton family is trying to come together as they face grief in the new trailer for The Braxtons, coming to WE tv.

The series premieres Aug. 9 at 9:30 p.m. ET. It will debut as a special commercial-free event on WE tv, and it makes sense as to why; this season will be rather intense as the family faces life without one of the Braxton sisters, Traci, who died in 2022 at at the age of 50. As the family deals with the trials of grief, each family member is also trying to better their lives.

According to the synopsis:

In this new series, the fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows across eight captivating episodes. Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E’s cooking show dream is becoming a reality. However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were?

Along with its time slot on WE tv each week, the series will also stream on ALLBLK. Catch-up specials will also air July 26 and Aug. 2 at 9:30/8:30c to help fans get prepared for the new season.

Blink49’s Tara Long, Ri-Karlo Handy, Oji Singletary and Michelle Kongkasuwan executive produce with Datari Turner for Datari Turner Productions. Toni Braxton also executive produces for Intonation Entertainment with Tamar Braxton for Tamar Braxton Productions, and Trina, Towanda and Evelyn Braxton. Angela Molloy, WE tv’s SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted, executive produces.

Watch the sneak peek below.