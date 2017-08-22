Fresh off its season one finale, Apple TV+ has retained their The Buccaneers for a second season.

Inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name, the series stars Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton and Mad Men star Christina Hendricks.

Here’s the official description:

Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning…

“It’s been a complete thrill to watch people all over the world fall in love with these characters, who’ve been brought to such vibrant life by our spectacular cast,” said series creator Katherine Jakeways in a statement. “We know season one left audiences desperate to know what’s next for our buccaneers, so I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood.”

Rounding out the ensemble cast are stars Josh Dylan, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome and Barney Fishwick.

“The irreverence and wit of The Buccaneers charmed global audiences and we’re excited to be working with Katherine Jakeways and The Forge again on the next adventure for Nan and her friends,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+.

The Buccaneers is written by series creator Katherine Jakeways, who executive produces alongside BAFTA Award nominee Beth Willis. Susanna White directs.