Singer and entertainer FKA Twigs is Bill Skarsgård’s tragic lover in first look photos for the remake of the cult ’90s classic, The Crow.

The film, which famously starred Bruce Lee’s son Brandon Lee, has been rebooted with Skarsgård in the title role of a murdered man who seeks vengeance for his and his beloved‘s deaths. Danny Huston also stars. According to the synopsis:

Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The original film was already probably set for cult status, but it skyrocketed when Lee was tragically shot on set in an accident; similar to the Rust case involving Alec Baldwin, a gun that was supposed to be checked for safety had a live round. Lee’s death created more mystery around the Lee name, since Lee’s father Bruce also died at a young age from supsicious causes.

The reboot is directed by Rupert Sanders adn written by Zach Baylin and William Schneider. Edward R. Pressman, Samuel Hadida, Victor Hadida, John Jencks and Molly Hassell produce.

Check out the photos below:

Photo: Lionsgate

Photo: Lionsgate

The film will be in theaters from Lionsgate on June 7.