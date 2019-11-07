Miranda Priestly will be back judging “groundbreaking” florals for spring sooner than fans expected.

According to Variety, the highly anticipated sequel to 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada has been given a May 1, 2026, theatrical release date. The release date was revealed amid several Disney release date announcements and shifts on Thursday, including release date changes for several Marvel projects.

Here’s everything we know about the follow-up film from 20th Century Studios:

The sequel will follow Miranda Priestly navigating the decline of print media

The first The Devil Wears Prada, which was based on the 2003 Lauren Weisberger novel of the same name, follows Andy (Anne Hathaway), a recent journalism school graduate who gets a job at a fictitious fashion magazine as the assistant for the publication’s intimidating editor-in-chief, Priestly (Meryl Streep). It’s a cutthroat world that’s colored by Emily Blunt as Emily, Priestly’s power-hungry first assistant, and the kind but neglected fashion editor Nigel, played by Stanley Tucci.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will follow Priestly “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs,” per Variety reporters Angelique Jackson and Pat Saperstein.

No cast members have been officially announced as returning

In 2024, it was speculated that Streep and Blunt would star in the sequel; however, no cast members have been officially announced. Tucci recently told Variety he’d be thrilled if the follow-up materialized.

“I know they’re working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I’ll go to the actor’s prison or something. [The original] was one of the best experiences ever,” he told the outlet.

As for whether fans can expect to see Tucci return to the franchise, he told E! News in October that he’d “revisit it in a second.”

In December, at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Blunt echoed a similar desire, saying the original cast “would all be delighted” to come together again, E! News reported.

Hathaway shared her disbelief that the project would happen back in April 2024 and since then, she’s been mum’s the word on the project.

Though we don’t know who will be returning to the cast, Deadline reported The Devil Wears Prada producer Wendy Finerman and director David Frankel are both in talks to come back for the sequel.