Here’s the official logline for The Gentlemen:

THE GENTLEMEN sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a clandestine cannabis empire. Moreover, many unsavory characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

Winstone is Bobby Glass, “a career criminal from the East End of London who founded an industrial cannabis empire,” James plays “The Duke of Halstead, Eddie Horniman, who finds himself embroiled in criminality after inheriting his father’s estate,” and Kaya Scodelario plays Susie Glass, “Bobby’s effortlessly stylish and steely daughter who runs the day-to-day business of the empire.”

The series also stars Giancarlo Esposito, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear and Peter Serafinowicz.

Ritchie is the creator, co-writer, and executive producer of this series, and also directed two episodes as well.

Watch the teaser below: