Laurence Fishburne is joining The Witcher.

Deadline reports that Fishburne has signed on to Season 4 of The Witcher. He’s set to play Regis, described as “a world-wise Barber-surgeon with a mysterious past who joins Geralt in his journey.” This season will also be the first in which Liam Hemsworth takes over the character of Geralt from Henry Cavill, who left after the third season.

Fishburne said how he feels about joining the fantasy television series.

“I’m very excited to be joining the cast and look forward to exploring the wondrous world of The Witcher,” he said, according to Deadline.

Fishburne is also set to star in Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming film Megalopolis. Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel are also set to star with Forest Whitaker and Jon Voight. According to an earlier report by Blavity’s Shadow and Act, the film is described as “an ambitious tale that explores the idea of [an] utopian society that is on the brink of collapse.”

The film’s nearly $100 million budget is self-funded by Coppola, who told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, “There’s a certain way everyone thinks a film should be, and it rubs against the grain if you have another idea. People can be very unaccepting, but sometimes the other idea represents what’s coming in the future. That is worthy of being considered.”

He’s also set to star in the FX limited series The Sterling Affairs, following former LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling’s fall from grace after making racist remarks in 2014. Fishburne was cast to portray former Clippers Head Coach Doc Rivers. The film also stars Jacki Weaver.