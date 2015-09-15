Ahead of wrapping its third season, The Gilded Age has been renewed for Season 4 at HBO.

The series, which continues to garner critical acclaim, has “grown for five consecutive weeks, culminating in a 20 percent growth compared to last season,” per HBO.

Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement, “We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season. Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a ‘can’t-miss-it’ entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season.”

“Thanks to Julian and the phenomenally talented cast and crew, each season of The Gilded Age delivers stories rich in drama and history, stellar performances and stunning production value,” said Universal Television president Erin Underhill. “Every moment spent in this world and with these characters only deepens our love for the show, and we’re so happy that our partners at HBO and audiences around the world are clamoring for more.”

Who stars in ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 3

The Season 3 ensemble cast includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

Here’s the official Season 3 description: The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.

Julian Fellowes is the creator, writer and executive producer. Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield executive produce and direct episodes. Sonja Warfield is a writer and executive producer. Other executive producers are David Crockett and Bob Greenblatt, with Erica Armstrong Dunbar serving as co-executive producer. The series is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television.

When is the Season 3 finale of ‘The Gilded Age’?

The Gilded Age Season 3 finale airs Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

