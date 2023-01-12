Robin Wright faces off against a mysterious and cunning Olivia Cooke in the trailer for the upcoming Prime Video series, The Girlfriend.

Wright plays a woman who seems like she has it all together until her son brings home a new girlfriend. Wright’s character discovers that this new woman isn’t everything she appears to be.

According to the official description:

Based on Michelle Frances’ novel of the same name, The Girlfriend follows Laura (Wright), a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel. Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry (Cooke), a girlfriend who changes everything. After a tense introduction, Laura becomes convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective.

Who else stars in ‘The Girlfriend’?

The series also stars Laurie Davidson, Waleed Zuaiter, Tanya Moodie, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Karen Henthorn, Anna Chancellor, Leo Suter and Francesca Corney.

Imaginarium Productions and Amazon MGM Studios produce with Jonathan Cavendish and Caroline Norris as producers. Executive producers include Wright, Will Tennant, Phil Robertson, John Zois, Dave Clarke, Gabbie Asher and Michelle Frances. Naomi Sheldon and Gabbie Asher have adapted the series for television and wrote the series alongside Polly Cavendish, Helen Kingston, Marek Horn, Ava Wong Davies, Isis Davis, Smita Bhide and Matt Evans.

When does ‘The Girlfriend’ premiere on Prime Video?

The Girlfriend comes to Prime Video on Sept. 10. Check out the trailer below.