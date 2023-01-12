Invincible Season 3 is now streaming in full on Prime Video, but when can fans expect the fourth season?

The series stars the voice of Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, the son of the superhero Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Mark realizes he also has powers, which brings him into conflict with his father, who isn’t the great superhero he’s made people believe he is.

The series also stars the voices of Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow.

What happened in the ‘Invincible’ Season 3 finale?

Season 3 of Invincible ended with Mark battling Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). It causes many fatalities and causes major destruction in the city and beyond. Atom Eve (Jacobs) came in clutch during the battle and almost lost her life, but she is able to revive herself. Mark also talks to his brother Oliver (Christian Convery) and seems to admit he has a changing perspective on morality when it comes to killing. Elsewhere, Cecil doesn’t actually burn Conquest as Mark has requested, and wants to keep him so he can reveal what the Viltrum Empire is actually up to. Not only is Cecil doing that, but he’s also keeping the bodies of the Invincible variants from the Invincible War for his use.

What is in the ‘Invincible’ Season 3 finale post-credits scene?

The post-credits scene shows Damian Darkblood (Clancy Brown) for the first time in two seasons. He appears to summon a demon. He tells the demon, who is clearly powerful and high in rank, that he can restore him to power and can conjure a “a surface dweller of great power” to come there. This “surface dweller of great power” must be Invincible.

Has ‘Invincible’ been renewed for Season 4?

The series was renewed for a fourth season last July, with creator Robert Kirkman announcing the news last year at San Diego Comic-Con, as Variety reported.

When will ‘Invincible’ Season 4 premiere?

While we don’t have a specific premiere date confirmed, if it goes on the schedule of past seasons, the show should be expected to be back in 2026.

Are more ‘Invincible’ specials coming?

Fans also have other Invincible content to look forward to. According to Kirkman in a recent interview with The Direct, Kirkman said that he wants to create specials based in the Invincible universe.

“There’s a lot of opportunity to do a lot of specials,” he said. There’s a lot of characters that could really shine if they get that platform to have an episode focused on them, which we’re really excited about. We’d love to do that. We’re trying to do that. I don’t know. We’ll see, but right now the focus is making sure that the show comes out as regularly as possible, and we’re trying not to have any distractions that are going to keep us from that. So right now, the focus has been getting Season 3 wrapped up, getting Season 4 wrapped up. Hopefully, once those are all tied up, we’ll have some time to figure out how to do a little bit more, but we may not. I don’t know, we’ll see,” Kirkman told The Direct in March.